Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.70.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
