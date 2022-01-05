Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

