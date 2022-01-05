Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,026. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

