DDKoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,964.11 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $333,964.11 and approximately $8,259.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00177582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010082 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006609 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005086 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002821 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

