Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,418. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,503.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 450,936 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 243,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

