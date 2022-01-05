DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $89,991.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.39 or 0.08038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.70 or 1.00210705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007487 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.