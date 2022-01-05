DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $520,385.61

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. DeHive has a market cap of $520,385.61 and $131,605.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.00 or 0.08114582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00078193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,730.79 or 1.00016080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007632 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

