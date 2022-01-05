Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,874. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

