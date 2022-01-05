Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.11. Despegar.com shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $713.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.