Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $49,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

