Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $50,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Shares of ALB opened at $242.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

