Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,154,997 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154,997 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $46,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

