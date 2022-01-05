Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,460 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $52,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.09.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $354.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average is $305.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

