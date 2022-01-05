Deutsche Bank AG Sells 146,183 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,183 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $55,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.