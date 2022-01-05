Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

