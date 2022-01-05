Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Hold

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

