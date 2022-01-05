Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.09) to GBX 1,555 ($20.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,599.80 ($21.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,478.70. The stock has a market cap of £80.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

