Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 3,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

