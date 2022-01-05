Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $146.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $119.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 837.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 139,441 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.