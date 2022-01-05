Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DATI stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.