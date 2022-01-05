Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DATI stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.