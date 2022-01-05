Digital Reserve Currency 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,200.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $808,223.18 and $6,200.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00346991 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.