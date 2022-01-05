Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.