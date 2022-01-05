DigixDAO Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $646.69 or 0.01482258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and $9,037.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00356332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,132 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.