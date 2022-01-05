Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 1,870 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $336,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $336,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94.

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,309. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

