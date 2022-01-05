Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.36. Approximately 909,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,384,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000.

