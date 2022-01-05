Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 7,593,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 3,118,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

