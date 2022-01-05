Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Up 8.3%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 176,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,699,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 52.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

