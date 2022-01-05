Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Up 8.3%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 176,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,699,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
