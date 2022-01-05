Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Distell Group stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Distell Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

