DODO (DODO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.87 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $103.26 million and $56.87 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

