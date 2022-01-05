Dogey-Inu Price Down 13.8% This Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $27,009.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.44 or 0.08183321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.14 or 1.00119339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007557 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 420,627,102,621,024 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

