Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $535.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.46 and its 200-day moving average is $505.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
