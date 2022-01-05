Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $535.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.46 and its 200-day moving average is $505.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.