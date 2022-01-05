Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.02

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 12166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Get Domo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.