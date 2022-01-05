DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion and a PE ratio of -37.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,143,284,464 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

