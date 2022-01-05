Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. 185,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,791. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $611.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.24 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

