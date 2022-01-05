Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.