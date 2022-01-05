DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DOYU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 451,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 341,437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in DouYu International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

