Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $206.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

DOV opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $166.78. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $183.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

