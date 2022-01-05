DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 217,147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

