Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the November 30th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 3,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,500. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

