Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 48,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 490.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

