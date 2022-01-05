Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Dropbox alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 3,887,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,593 shares of company stock worth $1,912,079. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 133.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 102.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.