Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.