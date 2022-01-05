Duality Advisers LP Buys 28,053 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 152.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

CSCO opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

