Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,775 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

