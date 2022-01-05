Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

