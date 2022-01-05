Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.69 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

