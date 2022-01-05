Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,633,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

