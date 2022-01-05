Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

