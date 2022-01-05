Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 620 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

