Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $287,000 Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,493,000 after acquiring an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after acquiring an additional 322,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.93 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

