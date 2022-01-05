Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHE. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

